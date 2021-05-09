© Instagram / Melania Trump





Melania Trump Redesigned Jackie Kennedy’s Rose Garden; Americans Want It Back and Melania Trump stuns in $2k dress as she makes rare appearance





Melania Trump stuns in $2k dress as she makes rare appearance and Melania Trump Redesigned Jackie Kennedy’s Rose Garden; Americans Want It Back





Last News:

Celebrating the 'quiet heroes' at the Law Enforcement Day and memorial.

‘Full-out gang war’ kills 2, injures 3 in Kinloch.

Ransomware Attack Shuts Down Biggest U.S. Gasoline Pipeline.

Reds at Cleveland, Game 2.

La Crosse Fire Department and The Red Cross Inform Residents on the Importance of Fire Safety.

Scotland, Wales and England election results: As it happened.

Increasing clouds and cooler for Mothers day.

Scarlett Johansson joins criticism of Golden Globes body amid accusations of racism and sexism.

Man allegedly assaulted restaurant worker and used anti-Asian racial slurs towards employees, Arlington Police says.

Tsunoda apologises for comments suggesting he and Gasly run different equipment after Q1 exit.

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday.

Oregon reports 833 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths.