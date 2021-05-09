© Instagram / Adam Levine





Q&A: Julia Michaels On Her Debut Album, Tattoos, Learning From Adam Levine And More and Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo enjoy a family outing with his dad Fred in Montecito





Q&A: Julia Michaels On Her Debut Album, Tattoos, Learning From Adam Levine And More and Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo enjoy a family outing with his dad Fred in Montecito





Last News:

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo enjoy a family outing with his dad Fred in Montecito and Q&A: Julia Michaels On Her Debut Album, Tattoos, Learning From Adam Levine And More

All-Clad cookware is up to half off right now at Macy's.

U.S. wants COVID vaccine patent waiver to benefit world, not boost China biotech.

UK's Labour sacks campaign chief after poor election showing.

Brian Stevenson to Howard Graduates: 'Hope Is Our Superpower'.

Boston Pops and Dropkick Murphys team up for ‘Darlin’ Mothers’ [+video].

Jon Moxley, Tay Conti, And Others Set For AEW Dark: Elevation.

Tuchel reveals half-time words and praises Chelsea reaction to adversity.

Rob Gronkowski donates $1.2 million to renovate Boston playground.

Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League: live score and latest updates.

Softball: Results, links and featured coverage for Saturday, May 8.

Champs again! Cardinal Newman boys soccer rolls to another state title.

Predicting San Francisco 49ers’ Roster Following 2021 NFL Draft.