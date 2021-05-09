© Instagram / Kate McKinnon





Kate McKinnon’s Eccentric Impressions Remain a ‘Saturday Night Live’ Staple and How Kate McKinnon Uses Comedy to Cope With Her Social Anxiety





How Kate McKinnon Uses Comedy to Cope With Her Social Anxiety and Kate McKinnon’s Eccentric Impressions Remain a ‘Saturday Night Live’ Staple





Last News:

Stephenson: Rangers' 2021 season was full of trials and tribulations.

Netflix and Amazon Boycott Golden Globes Due to Lack of Diversity.

Verona kicks off 150th borough birthday bash.

Utah 2nd grader’s rap song on biracial family wins national PTA award.

St. Louis mayor signs bill to ban discrimination based on hairstyles.

Baseball vs Milwaukee on 5/8/2021.

10 Underrated 1980s Horror Movies You Can Stream Today on Amazon Prime.

Caught On Camera: Suspect Attacks Man With Metal Pole After Allegedly Robbing Bronx Store.

BOOK REVIEW: This book has plenty of on-the-edge-of-your-seat tension.

Baseball vs Tulane on 5/8/2021.