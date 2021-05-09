A sliver of hope in Delhi: Positivity rate declines, gradually and Dayton commission race: Turner-Sloss, Benson-Taylor, Fairchild, Sliver advance
By: Emma Williams
2021-05-09 02:02:58
Dayton commission race: Turner-Sloss, Benson-Taylor, Fairchild, Sliver advance and A sliver of hope in Delhi: Positivity rate declines, gradually
Lloyd Price, singer and early rock influence, dies at 88.
Warm, breezy for Mother’s Day…cooler and wetter next week. – What to expect.
Thankful for healthy twins, McCann family gives back on Mother's Day.
Former Villager recalls growing up in New York and finding solace in poetry during COVID-19.
Allgaier beats teammate, Earnhardt paces field at Darlington.
Covid-19 Pandemic: Live Updates and News for May 9, 2021.
Softball Cougars Close Out 2021 Season as Winners.
To truly 'know' wines requested imagination -- and knowledge of geography.
Showers and Storms Expected.
Darlington Raceway fans support a good cause at Hunter and Kricket’s Race Party.
At 16, she drove drunk and killed a man. Cops say she did it again at 24.
Firefighters, ice cream and churros entice vaccine recipients in San Bernardino.