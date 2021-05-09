© Instagram / the blues brothers





John Landis On ‘The Blues Brothers’ And His Joy At ‘Trading Places’ Becoming A Christmas Tradition and The Blues Brothers at 40: a manic musical romp that still sings today





The Blues Brothers at 40: a manic musical romp that still sings today and John Landis On ‘The Blues Brothers’ And His Joy At ‘Trading Places’ Becoming A Christmas Tradition





Last News:

MSI Day 3 In Review: DFM and paiN Gaming and their near win stories.

Grossman and Associates joins Sassoon Cymrot Law.

Marks Hits His Mark In Eldora Sprint.

Boston bomber’s life sentence reduced, bid to move to Massachusetts backed.

Carolyn Jones and Khalil Saliba Win the City of Lewes Municipal Election.

NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Nails Its Last Scheduled Flight, but It’s Not Goodbye Yet.

Market cull cows sooner than later.

Huge Demand of Epoxy Silver Market by 2027.

Angels Place Alex Cobb On 10-Day Injured List.

Lakeshore can't hold on; knocked out in 4A quarters by Neville.

UFC on ESPN 24 Prelims: ‘TUF 27’ Winner Michael Trizano Outpoints Ludovit Klein.