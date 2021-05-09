© Instagram / the blues brothers





John Landis On ‘The Blues Brothers’ And His Joy At ‘Trading Places’ Becoming A Christmas Tradition and The Blues Brothers at 40: a manic musical romp that still sings today





The Blues Brothers at 40: a manic musical romp that still sings today and John Landis On ‘The Blues Brothers’ And His Joy At ‘Trading Places’ Becoming A Christmas Tradition





Last News:

Kenner native Lloyd Price, singer and early rock influence, dies at 88.

Heart's Nancy Wilson talks Eddie Van Halen and her 1st solo album.

Officers fatally shoot active shooter outside fire in Woodlawn.

Florida State women's tennis advance to the Round of 16.

Smartwatch with temperature sensor and GPX export: The Amazfit GTS 2e left a good impression in the test.

Kate and William aim for 'personal connection' with younger public through Youtube.

6 more El Paso-area baseball teams claim Bi-District championships on Saturday.

Fire Lose Third Straight, Fall to Union 2-0.

Theatre Review: Anton Chekhov's 'Uncle Vanya' at the Harold Pinter Theatre on PBS 'Great Performances'.

Tom Wilson leaves game after leg-on-leg collision with Flyers player.

A-6 district baseball: Cox pitches Southwest past North Star and into state tournament — on same field 2019 season ended.