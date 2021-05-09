© Instagram / the clapper





How the Clapper Came to Define Modern Home Automation and Review: Ed Helms Avoids Hollywood Spotlight in The Clapper





Review: Ed Helms Avoids Hollywood Spotlight in The Clapper and How the Clapper Came to Define Modern Home Automation





Last News:

Lebanon shooting leaves 1 injured and 1 in custody.

KCPD and other departments help celebrate 9-year-old’s birthday at Main Event.

In their own words: How 3 Rutherford County high school seniors navigated a pandemic.

Photos: Faces and Places, May 9.

Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack.

Average number of COVID-19 vaccines administered dipped below 2 million per day.

'Our five-year plan is to hit half a billion –and that's significant for an Irish company'.

Kings' Jonathan Quick: Not available Saturday.

Premier League: Manchester City's title celebrations on hold after 2-1 loss to Chelsea.

Tennis-Zverev puts on Madrid masterclass to down Thiem in semis.

Halsey earns Raiders' second title on Day Two of HL Championships.