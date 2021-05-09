© Instagram / the dressmaker





Liam Hemsworth had a hard time shooting for a scene in The Dressmaker; read trivia and ‘The Dressmaker’ Review: Kate Winslet Returns to Sew Up Loose Ends





‘The Dressmaker’ Review: Kate Winslet Returns to Sew Up Loose Ends and Liam Hemsworth had a hard time shooting for a scene in The Dressmaker; read trivia





Last News:

Chilly Temps and Storms Possible For Mother's Day.

4-year-old hacks mom's Amazon Prime account and orders 51 boxes of SpongeBob SquarePants Popsicles.

LoveHendo: Balloon festival, closed streets, other activities keep kids busy.

Who are Arzan Nagwaswalla and Abhimanyu Easwaran?

Miguel Rojas Homers On The First Pitch He Sees On Saturday.

Nashville Predators 3, Carolina Hurricanes 1: PLAYOFF BOUND.

Mike Lindell may be attempting an 'insanity defense' after latest attacks on Dominion: ex-prosecutor.

Gerhard Warschauer fled the Nazis, but was arrested after seeking refuge in Australia.

UTAS students were schooled in a practical, hands-on trauma workshop.

Alex Lyon sparkles as Flyers lose to Capitals, 2-1, in overtime.

Former UA star Rob Gronkowski gives $1.2M to renovate Boston playground.