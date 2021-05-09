© Instagram / the electric company





New Scott Walker ad is a timely spoof of 1970s kid show 'The Electric Company' and ‘The Electric Company’ Actor Luis Avalos Dies at 67





New Scott Walker ad is a timely spoof of 1970s kid show 'The Electric Company' and ‘The Electric Company’ Actor Luis Avalos Dies at 67





Last News:

‘The Electric Company’ Actor Luis Avalos Dies at 67 and New Scott Walker ad is a timely spoof of 1970s kid show 'The Electric Company'

TRACK AND FIELD: Washington leads College Park to third place at state.

Nepal: Christians Persecuted By Religious And Political Decree – OpEd.

Boys tennis weekend action and more.

Saturday’s Lehigh Valley Varsity Results and Sunday’s Schedule.

Whether you are called 'Mom' or 'Mutti' or anything else, it's all about love.

Special teams provide lift as TCA tops Sand Creek and moves into 3A football championship game.

Dallas Stars eliminated from playoff contention after Predators defeat Hurricanes.

State ethics codes and questions raised by Mosby's FCC complaint against FOX45 News.

Vigil held for 15-year-old hit-and-run victim in Porterville 1 year after he was killed.

College track and field: CSS men run to final UMAC title.

Hundreds come out to Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival.

Column: Do the Charleston… if you have the grits.