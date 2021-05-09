© Instagram / the equalizer 2





The Equalizer 2: Agreeably cheesy sequel with Denzel Washington and ‘The Equalizer 2’ Trailer: Denzel Washington Is The Deadliest Lyft Driver Seeking Revenge In Sony Sequel





‘The Equalizer 2’ Trailer: Denzel Washington Is The Deadliest Lyft Driver Seeking Revenge In Sony Sequel and The Equalizer 2: Agreeably cheesy sequel with Denzel Washington





Last News:

Frisco bound: South Dakota State football routs Delaware in FCS semifinals.

Leaders of Meriden nonprofits dispute tax assessments.

This Movie Took A Truly Inventive Approach To Horror (And The Sequel Is Great Too).

Reef collaboration ensures farmers excel in their field.

Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Scores game-high 20 points.

LA Galaxy beat LAFC on back of 'Chicharito' goal.

Pope Francis Backs Waiving Patents On Coronavirus Vaccines.

Caller Tune: How to Set Caller Tune on Airtel.

Several people hurt after shooting at Aventura Mall in Florida.

'Over 9 lakh COVID patients on oxygen support': Centre amid shortage across country.

These are the historic attacks on churches in south Essex.

Malcolm Turnbull snubs Nationals, endorses independent candidate in Upper Hunter by-election.