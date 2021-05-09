Ex-football stars prod DeSantis to bring vaccine to the Glades and Coral Springs’ Church By The Glades Taking Precautions As They Welcome Back Parishioners
© Instagram / the glades

Ex-football stars prod DeSantis to bring vaccine to the Glades and Coral Springs’ Church By The Glades Taking Precautions As They Welcome Back Parishioners


By: Emma Williams
2021-05-09 06:56:56

Coral Springs’ Church By The Glades Taking Precautions As They Welcome Back Parishioners and Ex-football stars prod DeSantis to bring vaccine to the Glades


Last News:

Softball Community remembers Sophia Black with tournament and balloon release.

10 P.M. Weather Report.

Columbus Blue Jackets end season on a high note, defeat Detroit Red Wings in OT 5-4.

Obama dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancer.

Documents leaked to National suggest DoC shake-up is on the cards.

Biggio hits first HR in Houston, Jays top Astros 8-4.

Reasons to smile: Riverview teen hosts Cereal for Summer food drive for birthday.

Photo Gallery: Whirlwinds drop two to Leopards in bi-district.

Obama dog Bo, once a White House celebrity, dies from cancer.

Biggio hits first HR in Houston, Jays top Astros 8-4.

Documents leaked to National suggest DoC shake-up is on the cards.

  TOP