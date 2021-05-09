© Instagram / the iron giant





‘The Iron Giant’ Is a Classic, But Brad Bird Still Accepts Some Blame For Its Box Office and The Iron Giant (1999)





The Iron Giant (1999) and ‘The Iron Giant’ Is a Classic, But Brad Bird Still Accepts Some Blame For Its Box Office





Last News:

The vulnerable homebound are left behind on vaccination.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (ARGO) CEO Kevin Rehnberg on Q1 2021 Results.

NASA Administrator Statement on Chinese Rocket Debris.

Livestock attacks: Dog walkers reminded to be mindful on farmland.

Violent husband carried out vicious attack on his wife at her workplace.

Three injured as fuel tanker bursts into flames on Dubai street.

Tony Smith on big issue facing Super League clubs as he discusses Hull KR dilemma.

Top new build properties on the market right now.

Why is Ant Middleton not on SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Families block council plan to sell-off Stoke-on-Trent car park.

aespa's Giselle is on the 'Next Level' in fantastical teaser image.

Debris from China's Long March 5B crashes back to Earth in Indian Ocean.