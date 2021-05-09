© Instagram / the little hours





Randy nuns run amok in failed nunsploitation parody 'The Little Hours' and History and comedy collide with Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie and Dave Franco in 'The Little Hours'





Randy nuns run amok in failed nunsploitation parody 'The Little Hours' and History and comedy collide with Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie and Dave Franco in 'The Little Hours'





Last News:

History and comedy collide with Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie and Dave Franco in 'The Little Hours' and Randy nuns run amok in failed nunsploitation parody 'The Little Hours'

Acadiana Briefs for May 9.

Susan Leone Obituary (2021).

Murder trial is postponed after defense cries foul over evidence.

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Adds power-play assist.

How will your relationship be affected this Sunday because of lockdown?

Elon Musk Leans On Elonisms As 'Saturday Night Live' Host.

Oilers' Mike Smith: Holds on for win.

Dr Biswas details SCs Task Force strategy, focus on manpower, medicine besides Oxygen.

Obituary: William Jack Easton.

Temperatures up to 26 degrees on Sunday; code yellow alert for thunderstorms.