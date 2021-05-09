The Magnificent Seven cast: The film had old-west style dished out by veteran actors and The Magnificent Seven, and the Long Shadow of Its Film Score
By: Michael Miller
2021-05-09 09:06:57
The Magnificent Seven, and the Long Shadow of Its Film Score and The Magnificent Seven cast: The film had old-west style dished out by veteran actors
PANDEMIC PREGNANCIES: New mothers juggle giving birth and COVID protocols.
Penguins beat Sabres 1-0, win East title hours later.
Avalanche, sans Nathan MacKinnon again, sweeps L.A. Kings behind Cale Makar.
Scottish election 2021: Independence referendum Nicola Sturgeon doesn't want and Boris Johnson won't allow set to spark long phony war – Euan McColm.
Mother's Day at Home: After cancer and miscarriage, Decatur woman makes new home with her 2 children.
Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Point streak at five games.
Dodgers blow most of 13-run lead, still outlast Angels 14-11.
John Kear: Bradford Bulls and Wales coach reflects on lessons from his coaching career.
People protest across Colombia.
COVID-19 third wave imminent – and vaccinations won’t be in time.
Canucks' Travis Boyd: Nets first goal as Canuck.
Manchester United have another Ryan Giggs and he’s ‘great’.