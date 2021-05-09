© Instagram / the magnificent seven





The Magnificent Seven cast: The film had old-west style dished out by veteran actors and The Magnificent Seven, and the Long Shadow of Its Film Score





The Magnificent Seven, and the Long Shadow of Its Film Score and The Magnificent Seven cast: The film had old-west style dished out by veteran actors





Last News:

PANDEMIC PREGNANCIES: New mothers juggle giving birth and COVID protocols.

Penguins beat Sabres 1-0, win East title hours later.

Avalanche, sans Nathan MacKinnon again, sweeps L.A. Kings behind Cale Makar.

Scottish election 2021: Independence referendum Nicola Sturgeon doesn't want and Boris Johnson won't allow set to spark long phony war – Euan McColm.

Mother's Day at Home: After cancer and miscarriage, Decatur woman makes new home with her 2 children.

Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Point streak at five games.

Dodgers blow most of 13-run lead, still outlast Angels 14-11.

John Kear: Bradford Bulls and Wales coach reflects on lessons from his coaching career.

People protest across Colombia.

COVID-19 third wave imminent – and vaccinations won’t be in time.

Canucks' Travis Boyd: Nets first goal as Canuck.

Manchester United have another Ryan Giggs and he’s ‘great’.