The Magnificent Seven cast: The film had old-west style dished out by veteran actors and The Magnificent Seven, and the Long Shadow of Its Film Score
© Instagram / the magnificent seven

The Magnificent Seven cast: The film had old-west style dished out by veteran actors and The Magnificent Seven, and the Long Shadow of Its Film Score


By: Michael Miller
2021-05-09 09:06:57

The Magnificent Seven, and the Long Shadow of Its Film Score and The Magnificent Seven cast: The film had old-west style dished out by veteran actors


Last News:

PANDEMIC PREGNANCIES: New mothers juggle giving birth and COVID protocols.

Penguins beat Sabres 1-0, win East title hours later.

Avalanche, sans Nathan MacKinnon again, sweeps L.A. Kings behind Cale Makar.

Scottish election 2021: Independence referendum Nicola Sturgeon doesn't want and Boris Johnson won't allow set to spark long phony war – Euan McColm.

Mother's Day at Home: After cancer and miscarriage, Decatur woman makes new home with her 2 children.

Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Point streak at five games.

Dodgers blow most of 13-run lead, still outlast Angels 14-11.

John Kear: Bradford Bulls and Wales coach reflects on lessons from his coaching career.

People protest across Colombia.

COVID-19 third wave imminent – and vaccinations won’t be in time.

Canucks' Travis Boyd: Nets first goal as Canuck.

Manchester United have another Ryan Giggs and he’s ‘great’.

  TOP