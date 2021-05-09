© Instagram / the parent trap





'The Parent Trap': These 2 Unexpected Co-Stars Are Real-Life Best Friends -- And They Once Gushed About Late Co-Star Natasha Richardson and Cast of 'The Parent Trap' Reunite for Films Anniversary!





'The Parent Trap': These 2 Unexpected Co-Stars Are Real-Life Best Friends -- And They Once Gushed About Late Co-Star Natasha Richardson and Cast of 'The Parent Trap' Reunite for Films Anniversary!





Last News:

Cast of 'The Parent Trap' Reunite for Films Anniversary! and 'The Parent Trap': These 2 Unexpected Co-Stars Are Real-Life Best Friends -- And They Once Gushed About Late Co-Star Natasha Richardson

Elon Musk hosts 'SNL,' and things don't get weird enough.

NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook makes history in Wizards' OT win.

Pandemic and curbs: ‘Mahamari’ helps untangle legal aspects.

China to extend financial relief for small and micro companies.

Beaconsfield dog rescued as family praises TFS and SES volunteers.

Llanteg woman achieves a degree and a whole new mindset.

St. Louis plays Los Angeles on 3-game road skid.

Opinion: Vote yes for District 93 levies on May 18.

Mamata urges PM Modi to waive GST on oxygen cylinders, Covid drugs.

Soha Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore launch closet sale for charity on Mother’s Day.

Starting XI: Is this the Sunderland side that will take on Northampton this afternoon?