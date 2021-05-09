#48. The Social Network (2010) and Why ‘The Social Network’ is the Best Movie to Lose Best Picture
By: Ethan Thomas
2021-05-09 11:57:57
Why ‘The Social Network’ is the Best Movie to Lose Best Picture and #48. The Social Network (2010)
As NYC begins reopening, leaders, locals and tourists react to Times Square shooting.
Arlington author explores an era of forgiveness and redemption.
Vaccine Deserts: Some Countries Have No COVID-19 Jabs at All.
Never miss a sunset at this swoon-worthy, Munjoy Hill condo.
Election results 2021: PM calls Covid recovery summit after SNP victory.
PM Modi speaks to CMs of four state on Covid-19 situation.
France remembers the Talalla brothers on Victory Day.
Boris Johnson to give TV update on next roadmap step including meeting indoors, holidays abroad and hugging.
Coronavirus India Live Updates: J&K extends curfew in all 20 districts till May 17.
Three new members to be elected to Port Townsend City Council.
Beirut bakery grows own wheat to combat rising food insecurity.