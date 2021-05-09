© Instagram / the taking of deborah logan





THE TAKING OF DEBORAH LOGAN Hits Blu-ray & DVD Next Month and ‘The Taking of Deborah Logan’ Is a Netflix Horror Gem: 7 More Awesome Picks For Halloween Weekend





THE TAKING OF DEBORAH LOGAN Hits Blu-ray & DVD Next Month and ‘The Taking of Deborah Logan’ Is a Netflix Horror Gem: 7 More Awesome Picks For Halloween Weekend





Last News:

‘The Taking of Deborah Logan’ Is a Netflix Horror Gem: 7 More Awesome Picks For Halloween Weekend and THE TAKING OF DEBORAH LOGAN Hits Blu-ray & DVD Next Month

Mary and Charlie Rueger: For better, for worse, for better again.

A Life Remembered: Plavcan blazed medical trails in physician education, palliative care.

Open Call: The wonder of nature inspires Longwood Gardens to focus on tomorrow's promise.

Shirley M. Hazen Obituary (2021) The Rock Island Dispatch Argus.

Nicolais: Liz Cheney's last full measure of devotion is at the altar of our democracy.

Air India loses a senior pilot and an engineer to Covid.

Amid rising city shootings, one man's death galvanizes Erie County Legislature chairwoman and her thoughts on leadership.

Rudy T: The makeup of a five-time All-Star.

'Freedom' fiestas: Spaniards celebrate end of COVID curfew.

Covid-19 variants from India and UK detected in SA, Mkhize confirms.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE early team news, predicted line-up and score predictions.