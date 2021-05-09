© Instagram / the wedding ringer





Review: “The Wedding Ringer” shines on screen and Sony’s ‘The Wedding Ringer,’ With Kevin Hart, Has a Tortuous Path





Sony’s ‘The Wedding Ringer,’ With Kevin Hart, Has a Tortuous Path and Review: «The Wedding Ringer» shines on screen





Last News:

Expect plenty of competition at Pats' camp.

The next steps for the NCAA allowing athletes to be paid will be two meetings in May and June.

Here's why Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings will have a busy offseason.

D.C.-area forecast: Quick shower possible early and late today; mostly dry and pleasant though midweek.

Weather talk: Sunny starts and showery finishes.

Oyster Bay begins formulating management plan for town harbors and bays.

This Sustainable Activewear Brand Makes a Sports Bra You Can Wear 4 Ways.

Mental health, the subways and Joe Biden.

Parents conflicted over whether to get kids 12 to 15 inoculated.

The nation in brief.

Planting seeds of history: The Portsmouth Subsistence Gardens in the Great Depression.

In Iraq, relics wither away as years of conflict, negligence and climate change make maintenance difficult.