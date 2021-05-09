© Instagram / under the silver lake





The 'Donnie Darko' Of Our Times, 'Under The Silver Lake' Is Designed To Drive You A Bit Crazy and Baffling or Brilliant? "Under The Silver Lake" heads to theaters





The 'Donnie Darko' Of Our Times, 'Under The Silver Lake' Is Designed To Drive You A Bit Crazy and Baffling or Brilliant? «Under The Silver Lake» heads to theaters





Last News:

Baffling or Brilliant? «Under The Silver Lake» heads to theaters and The 'Donnie Darko' Of Our Times, 'Under The Silver Lake' Is Designed To Drive You A Bit Crazy

6 Months Later, Pfizer and BioNTech's Vaccine Data Continues to Impress.

Ransomware cyberattack shuts down major US pipeline, company says.

Penny for your tweets: Twitter now has a tip jar that lets you collect money for posts.

Prince William hit with backlash from Harry and Meghan Markle supporters after boycott.

Gove rejects indyref2 as Sturgeon says legal block to vote would be 'absurd and outrageous'.

North East news LIVE: LNER disruption continues as train passengers urged 'not to travel today'.

Labour members call on Keir Starmer to speak out on Israeli violence in Jerusalem.

Longford teenager remanded in detention over assault on ex-fiancee.

Crude palm oil at all-time high on strong demand; analysts maintain bullish outlook.