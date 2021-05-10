© Instagram / Jamie Dornan





Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan sports a head wound on the set of The Tourist in outback Australia and Jamie Dornans quiz: How well do you truly know Fifty Shades Christian Grey?





Jamie Dornans quiz: How well do you truly know Fifty Shades Christian Grey? and Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan sports a head wound on the set of The Tourist in outback Australia





Last News:

Opinion: Cincinnati Innovation District is creating jobs, driving growth.

Renters continue to receive notices to move out after storm.

ASUN baseball roundup: UNF loses in ninth to Stetson; Florida Gulf Coast outlasts Dolphins.

Slater's ace helps USC beat UCLA for beach volleyball title.

More travel bubbles likely as NZ flights resume.

Photos: Still mom on Mother's Day.

Phillies vs. Braves lineups: Who each team is starting on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

Brushfire affecting traffic on I-95 in Waterford; CT State Police searching for suspect vehicle.

2021 Graduating Seniors Get FREE Krispy Kreme Donuts on May 13.

Worcester police investigate fatal shooting of 44-year-old man on Chandler Street.

2021 Barksdale Air Force Base air show celebrates '100 years on target'.

Researchers Warn Against Becoming Too Dependent On Hydrogen To Power Cars.