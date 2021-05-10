© Instagram / armadillo





Meet Pecan the Armadillo at Buttonwood Park Zoo and Epic Brewing Releases Armadillo Comet Imperial IPA





Epic Brewing Releases Armadillo Comet Imperial IPA and Meet Pecan the Armadillo at Buttonwood Park Zoo





Last News:

Weather Forecast for Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville, NC.

State and local leaders react to Colorado Springs birthday party shooting.

Keith Urban Credits Nicole Kidman for Their Daughters' 'Kindness and Compassion' on Mother's Day.

DeGrom’s injury scare continues, Mets win 5th straight.

Wisconsin Special Olympic athletes return to the track for first time since start of COVID-19.

Man tried to lure teen girl to park in Back of the Yards, Chicago police say.

Virtual Meeting to Address Proposed Fishing Changes, Boating Regulations.

Return to Charlotte pays off for Bryson DeChambeau; next up, robot work?

Florida Jeep Jam set to begin this upcoming week.

BSJ Game Report: Heat 130, Celtics 124- Celtics refuse to learn any lessons.

Mets overcome injury to Jacob deGrom, sweep Diamondbacks.

‘A myriad of colors’: Massive new mural draws eyes to downtown SA.