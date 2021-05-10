© Instagram / jurassic park





PHOTOS: More Jurassic World, Jurassic Park, and Camp Cretaceous Merchandise Stomps Into Universal's Islands of Adventure and 5th Graders Are Obsessed With Jeff Goldblum After Seeing 'Jurassic Park'





PHOTOS: More Jurassic World, Jurassic Park, and Camp Cretaceous Merchandise Stomps Into Universal's Islands of Adventure and 5th Graders Are Obsessed With Jeff Goldblum After Seeing 'Jurassic Park'





Last News:

5th Graders Are Obsessed With Jeff Goldblum After Seeing 'Jurassic Park' and PHOTOS: More Jurassic World, Jurassic Park, and Camp Cretaceous Merchandise Stomps Into Universal's Islands of Adventure

Six killed at southern Nigerian police station.

Aquarion accepting nominations for its Environmental Champion Awards.

Inter Miami settles for 1-1 tie against Atlanta after controversial late non-call.

165 new cases and 77 people recovered May 9.

96-Year-Old Charite Ernest Missing Since Saturday.

COVID-19: PM confirms lockdown roadmap will progress on 17 May.

COVID-19: PM confirms lockdown roadmap will progress on 17 May.

Artwork on Napoleon’s horse kicks up a storm.

West Brom relegated: Will Sam Allardyce stay on to lead promotion bid?

Karolína Kurková Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3.

Arizona mother publishes motivational children's book to empower kids.

Donta Hall to finish NBA season with Orlando Magic.