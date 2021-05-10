© Instagram / versailles





Versailles teen injured in accident and Versailles FFA announces April members of the month





Versailles FFA announces April members of the month and Versailles teen injured in accident





Last News:

Boyfriend attacks birthday party, kills 6 people and himself in Colorado -police.

Consider property and death tax rates first in border shifting.

Josef's back and other takeaways from Atlanta's draw with Miami.

Coldwater track competes at Onsted's Wildcat Booster Invite.

Authorities locate vehicle suspected to be responsible for fatal hit and run (updated 3pm).

Knowns and unknowns about the hack at Colonial Pipeline.

Bulls vs. Pistons preview and thread: will the tank-busting continue at 3?

Photos: 68th Beaux Arts Spring Art Fair.

Johnson to allow hugging and indoor venues to reopen in England from 17 May.

City’s planning and building directors leaving.

Famed German architect Helmut Jahn, designed Hy-Vee Arena and Battle Hall, killed in Illinois bike crash.

UK Labour leader reshuffles team after poor local election results.