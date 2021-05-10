© Instagram / promising young woman





Oscars 2021: 'Promising Young Woman' wins best screenplay out of 5 Academy Award nominations, including Carey Mulligan and ‘Promising Young Woman’ Doesn’t Commit to its Most Challenging Ideas





Oscars 2021: 'Promising Young Woman' wins best screenplay out of 5 Academy Award nominations, including Carey Mulligan and ‘Promising Young Woman’ Doesn’t Commit to its Most Challenging Ideas





Last News:

‘Promising Young Woman’ Doesn’t Commit to its Most Challenging Ideas and Oscars 2021: 'Promising Young Woman' wins best screenplay out of 5 Academy Award nominations, including Carey Mulligan

Knowns and unknowns about the hack at Colonial Pipeline.

At least 100 injured in 2nd night of clashes between Palestinians, Israeli police, officials says.

Montgomery woman celebrates 102nd birthday and Mother’s Day.

Unsettled pattern back with several days of showers and storms.

More humidity and storms to start the week.

Mother's Day once again proves busy for Portland businesses.

Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ imperils Republicans who don’t embrace it.

NBA player, Little Rock native, Bobby Portis offers free manicures and pedicures for mothers.

'The Handmaid's Tale': Fred Waterford Actor Joseph Fiennes Wants This Fred and Serena Flashback Episode.

Alex Cejka wins Regions Tradition playoff over Steve Stricker.

Micronesians feel hatred in Hawaii, decry police shooting.

Red Flag Warning Extended Through Tuesday For Sacramento Valley.