© Instagram / rushmore





Gov. Kristi Noem follows through with lawsuit threat over Mt. Rushmore fireworks and Trump pushes racial division, flouts virus rules at Rushmore





Trump pushes racial division, flouts virus rules at Rushmore and Gov. Kristi Noem follows through with lawsuit threat over Mt. Rushmore fireworks





Last News:

NBA odds: Thunder vs. Kings prediction, odds, pick, and more.

Alexander Zverev tops Berrettini in Madrid to clinch 15th ATP title.

Drew Smith back with Mets after shoulder soreness.

Auckland family awarded $17k over rotting rental with yellow water and rats.

NC House bills focus on improving behavioral health crisis interventions.

Ben Affleck Finally Gets His Robin on Vax Live.

Rising lumber costs explode the tab on new home construction, DIY projects in Colorado.

Wind industry must crank up pace on blade recycling efforts.

World Health Organisation updates advice on airborne spread of COVID19.

Arizona election audit continues as deadline creeps up.

No COVID-related deaths in PBC on Sunday as Publix stores prepare for walk-in vaccinations.

Storm to bring 4-6 inches of snow this week.