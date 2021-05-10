© Instagram / sliver





West Bengal election: Seats won by a sliver by BJP and TMC, vote margin less than 2000 and When a sliver of plastic, a SIM card, rules your life





When a sliver of plastic, a SIM card, rules your life and West Bengal election: Seats won by a sliver by BJP and TMC, vote margin less than 2000





Last News:

Lyles and Felix finish strong, Metcalf comes up short at Golden Games.

Adam Ripple.

Adam Plutko falters, and the Orioles lose their sixth straight vs. the Red Sox.

Melinda Gates Talks Parenting and 'Resilience' in Heartfelt Mother’s Day Post.

Road Projects Planned In FM Metro for I-94 and I-29.

Vaccinating 13-year-old daughter will be 'tremendous gift,' Virginia mom says.

What is 'Pose' Writer and Director Janet Mock's Net Worth in 2021?

bobcat population rising, and we're hitting more with our cars.

Falcon and Winter Soldier Reveals Secret Behind Bucky’s Arm.

Mother and daughter reunited after a year apart in Council Bluffs.

Newark shooting injures 4, including 2 men and 2 women, officials say.

City of Lufkin sees severe flooding, asks residents to stay home.