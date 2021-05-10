© Instagram / tabu





Drishyam 2: Hindi remake rights of the Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph film purchased; will Ajay Devgn and Tabu repris and A Suitable Woman: Tabu, a famously choosy film star





A Suitable Woman: Tabu, a famously choosy film star and Drishyam 2: Hindi remake rights of the Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph film purchased; will Ajay Devgn and Tabu repris





Last News:

Lennon: DeGrom's injury puts a severe damper on sweep.

Making his mark: Artist working on mural in Halfway grew up in La Grande.

Tri-State families spend time together on Mother’s Day.

IDH dual listing on EGX approved as trading expected from 20 May.

The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sunday, May 9, 2021.

It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates, Fauci says.

Langston Hughes Novel to be Discussed.

Whatever happened to Scott Michaelson? Neighbours heartthrob reveals why he walked away from fame.

One million people in NSW able to register for Pfizer vaccine from 5pm.

Australia experiencing unparalleled rise in housing prices.