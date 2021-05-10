© Instagram / the boy and the beast





Twilight in the House of Ghibli, as ‘The Boy and the Beast’ Roars and FUNimation Entertainment Acquires US Rights To Mamoru Hosoda's "The Boy And The Beast"





Twilight in the House of Ghibli, as ‘The Boy and the Beast’ Roars and FUNimation Entertainment Acquires US Rights To Mamoru Hosoda's «The Boy And The Beast»





Last News:

FUNimation Entertainment Acquires US Rights To Mamoru Hosoda's «The Boy And The Beast» and Twilight in the House of Ghibli, as ‘The Boy and the Beast’ Roars

1 person dead following crash near north 38th and Parallel Parkway.

Deputies: Brother of NFL player found dead in North Carolina.

USPS Embraces AI to Sort Packages.

Safety improvements for pedestrians, motorists proposed for Sandy Springs' medical district.

'Atlantic Crossing' Episode 6 Recap: Come Sail Away.

PTI and the by-elections.

Firefighters Put Out House Fire In Natomas.

Police investigating a fatal accident on Huron Williams Road – WBIW.

Tencent-Backed Waterdrop Co-Founder on U.S. Listing, Regulatory Risks.

Nevadans expected to spend $447.7 million on Mother's Day.