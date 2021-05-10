© Instagram / the boy and the beast





Twilight in the House of Ghibli, as ‘The Boy and the Beast’ Roars and FUNimation Entertainment Acquires US Rights To Mamoru Hosoda's "The Boy And The Beast"





Twilight in the House of Ghibli, as ‘The Boy and the Beast’ Roars and FUNimation Entertainment Acquires US Rights To Mamoru Hosoda's «The Boy And The Beast»





Last News:

FUNimation Entertainment Acquires US Rights To Mamoru Hosoda's «The Boy And The Beast» and Twilight in the House of Ghibli, as ‘The Boy and the Beast’ Roars

RPT-Asian Development Bank to end coal, upstream oil and gas financing.

The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – May 10th, 2021.

1 person dead following crash near north 38th and Parallel Parkway.

Prominent female Saudi activist summoned in relation to case.

Moderator race is only contested office on Ayer’s ballot Tuesday.

Carolina Baseball walks off Mississippi State in extra innings.

Pamela Pitts' killer confesses, avoids prison.

This was the tragic death of Lili Estefan's mother. Her strength has made her one of the most important Latina women in the world – Explica .co.

2 hospitalized after wrong-way driver hits car on I-84.

WATCH: Video Briefs on Key Issues in the 2021 New York City Election.