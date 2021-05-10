© Instagram / the boy who harnessed the wind





'The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind': Sundance Review and Netflix Nabs Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Directorial Debut ‘The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind’





'The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind': Sundance Review and Netflix Nabs Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Directorial Debut ‘The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind’





Last News:

Netflix Nabs Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Directorial Debut ‘The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind’ and 'The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind': Sundance Review

Prosecutors: 18-year-old and her boyfriend allegedly tried to kill her father.

Three injured in horse and buggy crash with motor vehicle.

Rory McIlroy showers praise on coaches Pete Cowen and Michael Bannon, and caddie Harry Diamond after Quail Hollow win.

Air Senegal to launch flights from Dakar to New York and Washington – Business Traveller.

19,400 jobs: Roads and rails get $10b Budget boost.

Stocks look to gain on rates and oil news.

CCPD: Body discovered on Lake Placid Drive Sunday afternoon.

Telangana to deploy fresh grads to ease Covid strain on healthcare sector.

Aviators beat River Cats 6-3 on Mother's Day.

Emma Watson Got 'so Ill' on Set but Was Told to 'Use It for the Scene'.