© Instagram / the chew





The Hosts Of ‘The Chew’ Said An Emotional Goodbye During Their Final Episode and ‘The Chew’ Cast Addresses Mario Batali Allegations





‘The Chew’ Cast Addresses Mario Batali Allegations and The Hosts Of ‘The Chew’ Said An Emotional Goodbye During Their Final Episode





Last News:

Stars vs. Blackhawks.

Support for India grows around western Washington.

Asian shares jump on hopes for low rates, oil up on cyber attack.

Braves' Tyler Matzek turns double play with this unbelievable no-look behind-the-back snag.

Tree falls on car during Mid-South storm.

Dwight Howard After Moving Up To 11th Place On All-Time Rebounding List: «I Don't Think People Understand How Hard It Is.».

Mount Vernon native recalls mother who died of COVID-19 on Mother's Day.

Chris Martin Praises Hunter Metts’ Cover Of Coldplay’s «Everglow» On ‘American Idol’.

US turning the corner on pandemic, says White House.

Hurricanes baseball coach Gino DiMare on winning the three games over the weekend.

10-year-old Pace boy in critical condition after being hit by car on Gulf Boulevard.