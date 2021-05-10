© Instagram / the dictator





'More pointy' Elon Musk admits he changed Starship's design after seeing The Dictator and 'The Dictator' review: "Not very nice" -- Borat





'More pointy' Elon Musk admits he changed Starship's design after seeing The Dictator and 'The Dictator' review: «Not very nice» -- Borat





Last News:

'The Dictator' review: «Not very nice» -- Borat and 'More pointy' Elon Musk admits he changed Starship's design after seeing The Dictator

Light showers continue for the far northeast, dry and mild elsewhere.

A UNMH tower, gold-star IDs and SE Heights lights.

Ernest G. Earl Jr. 1947-2021.

Tuscaloosa County School District sets up tip line for security and safety concerns.

West Liberty graduates tasked to 'make your mark'.

Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tigor and Tiago Get Discounts for May 2021, See List of Offers.

Fleetwood man left disfigured and needing blood transfusion in knife attack outside chippy.

‘Significant’ weather event to hit south, east.

Guidelines on arrest, detention of face mask violators maybe out this week – Guevarra.

Use Less Salt: City, County Seek To Find Safer, Cheaper Solutions For Icy Roads.