© Instagram / the duff





The Community Foundation announces funding opportunity through the Duff McDuff Green Jr. Fund for youth, recreation and preservation and 'The Duff' actor responds to viral video making fun of football throwing motion





The Community Foundation announces funding opportunity through the Duff McDuff Green Jr. Fund for youth, recreation and preservation and 'The Duff' actor responds to viral video making fun of football throwing motion





Last News:

'The Duff' actor responds to viral video making fun of football throwing motion and The Community Foundation announces funding opportunity through the Duff McDuff Green Jr. Fund for youth, recreation and preservation

Microchip shortage highlights need for cross-industry collaboration.

Our Rich History: Kentucky inventors, entrepreneurs, innovations; free workshop at NKU's Grant Center.

Oil gains after cyberattack forces closure of U.S. fuel 'jugular' pipeline.

Asia middle distillates: Key market indicators this week.

Suspect arrested over earlier killing of French policeman in Avignon.

Opinion: Hold China to account on climate agreement.

First Latino justice on California’s high court dies at 90.

Stranded sailors: 'Mt Iba' tanker crew to leave Dubai on repatriation flights.

ETSU women’s golf hopes to keep historic season going in regionals.

Biden’s global tax plan could leave developing nations ‘next to nothing’.