© Instagram / the fanatic





John Kincade Lays Out Plan for His 97.5 the Fanatic Show and As an obsessed movie fan, John Travolta goes all out in ‘The Fanatic,’ an otherwise forgettable thriller





As an obsessed movie fan, John Travolta goes all out in ‘The Fanatic,’ an otherwise forgettable thriller and John Kincade Lays Out Plan for His 97.5 the Fanatic Show





Last News:

Indianola tries to prepare drivers for the switch to two-way traffic around the city square.

What to know about the 2021 Preakness Stakes.

Rex retaliates and says it will rival Qantas on more routes.

Indianola tries to prepare drivers for the switch to two-way traffic around the city square.

Recap: Phoenix Suns drop dud in Los Angeles, lose 123 to 110.

Council to hear update on Rec Plex opening.

Multiple crews respond to a structure fire in Marion County.

Shaun Beyer ready to earn roster spot with Denver Broncos as undrafted free agent.

India Vaccine Rollout Slows as Eligibility Opens to All Adults.