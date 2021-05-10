© Instagram / the great dictator





Opera Meets Film: Charlie Chaplin's Contrasting Use of 'Lohengrin's Prelude in 'The Great Dictator' and The Great Dictator (1940)





Opera Meets Film: Charlie Chaplin's Contrasting Use of 'Lohengrin's Prelude in 'The Great Dictator' and The Great Dictator (1940)





Last News:

The Great Dictator (1940) and Opera Meets Film: Charlie Chaplin's Contrasting Use of 'Lohengrin's Prelude in 'The Great Dictator'

Bill and Melinda Gates divorce in the works since 2019.

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal-linked Draxler signs new PSG contract.

Ishant Sharma and wife Pratima Singh receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Report: Backstage Update on WWE's Relationship With Daniel Bryan.

Ben Affleck pays sweet tribute to ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Mother’s Day, shares rare photos.

Centre issues advisory on 'Black Fungus' in COVID-19 patients: What is Mucormycosis and how is it treated?

Arsenal players should be braced for testy reception from fans on season’s final day at the Emirates.

Living on her own terms.

Greggs sets sights on return to pre-pandemic profits.

Stoke-on-Trent health centre remains closed today after 'police incident'.