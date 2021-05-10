Horror Movie Mythos: The True Legend Behind 'The Hills Have Eyes' and 'The Hills Have Eyes For You', a Horror Rom-Com From 'Tucker & Dale' Director and 'Behind the Mask' Writer, Headed to Netflix
By: Emily Brown
2021-05-10 11:30:10
Horror Movie Mythos: The True Legend Behind 'The Hills Have Eyes' and 'The Hills Have Eyes For You', a Horror Rom-Com From 'Tucker & Dale' Director and 'Behind the Mask' Writer, Headed to Netflix
'The Hills Have Eyes For You', a Horror Rom-Com From 'Tucker & Dale' Director and 'Behind the Mask' Writer, Headed to Netflix and Horror Movie Mythos: The True Legend Behind 'The Hills Have Eyes'
Indian Navy issues RFI for lease of 24 light helicopters.
Fiber Optic Sensors: Global Markets.
Andy Murray, Jamie Murray and Dan Evans set for cinch Championships.
Mariners Table Setter: What now for M’s after their most disappointing week of the season?
South Africa's rand holds steady at 16-month high against dollar.
On This Day: West Ham United bid an unforgettable Farewell Boleyn five years ago today.
Mariners Table Setter: What now for M’s after their most disappointing week of the season?
Settled weather ending, snow on way for South.
Firefighters called in to person stuck on York city walls.