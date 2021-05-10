© Instagram / the longest yard





The Longest Yard and Teen Wolf actor James Hampton dies aged 84 and The Longest Yard and Teen Wolf actor James Hampton dies aged 84





For love of White Castle: the cult-level love and the copycats.





Last News:

Global Jicama Market 2021-2025.

2021 Stark County high school track and field season bests.

University of Nottingham Ningbo China Students Win International Awards With Sustainable Design Works.

'A batsman's dream': UK study says bamboo beats willow.

Negotiations on Iran nuclear deal taking time but constructive, Germany says.

Negotiations on Iran nuclear deal taking time but constructive, Germany says.

This week from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes: Deals on style favorites.

Corbyn's revenge: Ex-Labour chief sticks boot in on hapless Starmer 'Ideas not reshuffles'.

BioNTech to build mRNA vaccine manufacturing site in Singapore.

Surviving in Isolation, Where the Steppe Has Turned to Sand.

Germany to make J&J's COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults.