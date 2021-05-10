© Instagram / the perfect guy





I thought I found the perfect guy on Hinge but instead had a rude awakening and Tonight on NBC4 ‘Dateline: The Perfect Guy’





Tonight on NBC4 ‘Dateline: The Perfect Guy’ and I thought I found the perfect guy on Hinge but instead had a rude awakening





Last News:

Martin Lewis and Sir Richard Branson's names most used by scammers.

Smart Immune Announces FDA Orphan Drug Status, IND Acceptance and Fast-Track Designation to Commence Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of Proprietary Allogeneic T cell Progenitor Product SMART 101 (ProTcell™) for AML and ALL.

Democrats' quarrels in divided U.S. Congress complicate Biden agenda.

Genshin Impact fan creates and renders amazing Zhongli Archon outfit concept.

'Sit down and shut up' Queen's cousin's blunt advice for modern Royals.

Woman assaulted on Boston golf course, police say.

Burger truck, Chinese restaurant flap starts on Facebook, ends with lunch.

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Vaccination pace continues to tumble.

Man found shot outside The Edge bar on Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach.