© Instagram / the sixth sense





The Sixth Sense Star Open to Reprise Role for Follow-Up Film and ‘The Sixth Sense’ Turns 20: M. Night Shyamalan and Haley Joel Osment Tell All





‘The Sixth Sense’ Turns 20: M. Night Shyamalan and Haley Joel Osment Tell All and The Sixth Sense Star Open to Reprise Role for Follow-Up Film





Last News:

This doctor prescribes both medicine and plant-based recipes.

Baton Rouge finally has an improv festival and yes, you can thank LSU professor Brett Duggan.

First Alert Weather: A dry and seasonably warm week for the Suncoast.

Legislature leaves North Dakota COVID-19 wastewater study in limbo.

Climate shifts and rising demand leave Turkey battling growing water.

Indian shares settle up as record high commodity prices lift metal stocks.

Navy Test Shows F/A-18 Aircraft and AARGM-ER Missile's Seamless Communication.

Fort Smith directors talk community engagement.

Boris Johnson being investigated over luxury £15,000 Caribbean holiday.

First Call: Steelers' selection of Quincey Roche getting some national praise; Andrew McCutchen heating up; Pitt hoops news.

ESA launches hilarious 'European Space-Ody' with spin on a classic Queen song.