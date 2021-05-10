© Instagram / the slap





9 questions you were too embarrassed to ask about The Slap and Review: In ‘The Slap,’ Culture Clash and Family Dysfunction





Review: In ‘The Slap,’ Culture Clash and Family Dysfunction and 9 questions you were too embarrassed to ask about The Slap





Last News:

Pandemic surge in European house prices raises fears of new bubble.

Demand indicators and Iran to drive oil prices this week.

Irish maker of Jacobs and Batchelors sold to US firm.

Rise and Phight: 5/10/2021.

FDA could authorize Pfizer vaccine for kids 12 to 15 this week; experts say it will help herd immunity.

Amicus Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial.

UBS exploring ways to offer crypto investments to clients -Bloomberg.

Imprivata and Isosec abandon merger during CMA investigation.

Sentencing delay for Aberdeen student who dragged woman off street and raped her.

N.J. celebrities want ban on crates that confine farm animals. Christie vetoed it twice.