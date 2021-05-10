© Instagram / tron legacy





Daft Punk's 'Tron Legacy' Soundtrack Gets Deluxe Vinyl Reissue With Bonus Tracks, New Artwork and Mondo to Release Tron Legacy Vinyl Deluxe Edition of Soundtrack





Daft Punk's 'Tron Legacy' Soundtrack Gets Deluxe Vinyl Reissue With Bonus Tracks, New Artwork and Mondo to Release Tron Legacy Vinyl Deluxe Edition of Soundtrack





Last News:

Mondo to Release Tron Legacy Vinyl Deluxe Edition of Soundtrack and Daft Punk's 'Tron Legacy' Soundtrack Gets Deluxe Vinyl Reissue With Bonus Tracks, New Artwork

Chuck Schumer on the American Rescue Plan, Student Debt, and More.

Ethereum's ether pushes past $4,000 for the first time.

Plant-growing tech firm Benson Hill to go public in $1.35 billion SPAC merger.

Afghan girls who survived school attack tell CBS News about the bombing, and why they want to go back.

Aldar Properties Q1 net profit surges 80%, partly helped by one-off gain.

West Jordan Police investigating fatal shooting on Redwood Rd.

PM must atone for his mistakes, commit to serving people: CWC on Covid-19 crisis.

Scrambling To Win A Slot On The Daily Vaccine «Lottery» Site.

Nepal lawmakers vote on Oli's confidence motion.

Hope turns to grief: Searchers find body believed to be St. Johns County girl.

Temporary pedestrian crossing solution aims to keep people safe.

Foreign Entrepreneurs to Gain More Access to Immigration Program.