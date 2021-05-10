© Instagram / war for the planet of the apes





Andy Serkis on the Ending of ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ and How the lifelike visual effects in 'War for the Planet of the Apes' were created





Last News:

MLS Power Rankings: Seattle still No. 1, Chicharito and LA Galaxy No. 2 after beating LAFC.

State public health officials award $2.3 million for recovery-based reentry services for Black and Latino men.

NNY Q&A: Watertown's Sci-Tech Museum executive director talks mission, pandemic and the future.

Hack of a crucial fuel pipeline is both a cyber crisis and an opportunity.

NFT Platform Bitski Levels Up With $19 Million Investment From Serena Williams And Jay-Z.

Harmony Healthcare Celebrates Tampa General Hospital and 500 Healthcare Workers During National Hospital Week.

Crime report from May 6 and May 7.

Martin Surl will no longer be Gloucestershire's Police and Crime Commissioner.

Medtronic (MDT) to Enhance Patient Care via Digital Portal.

Contentious ‘Jerusalem Day’ march begins in wake of clashes that left more than 300 Palestinians injured.

Michelle Obama on her Netflix show and new healthy food initiative: «There's still plenty of time to do some good».

Ross Brawn on Hamilton’s historic weekend, Ferrari’s turnaround, and Ricciardo settling in at McLaren.