© Instagram / battlebots





Project-Based Learning Powered the “BattleBots” Robot Created by WPI Students for Discovery Channel Show and 11-year-old is living his ‘BattleBots’ dream





11-year-old is living his ‘BattleBots’ dream and Project-Based Learning Powered the «BattleBots» Robot Created by WPI Students for Discovery Channel Show





Last News:

Cloud-based coolant monitor.

Signal analysis using ultra-high sample rate oscilloscopes.

Stocks Fall and Nasdaq Sinks 2.6% on Renewed Inflation Worries.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administer COVID-19 Vaccines in the Republic Palau.

The rotation trade is only halfway through, 5 sectors to outperform: Goldman Sachs.

Duke Manyweather on Chargers 'Special' Pairing of Rashawn Slater, Justin Herbert.

Kevin McCarthy’s and the GOP’s nonsensical justification for ousting Liz Cheney.

Gov. Gavin Newsom On California's Huge Budget Surplus, Recall Election.

Cyberattack on US pipeline carried out by criminal gang, says FBI.

1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash involving 2 motorcycles, truck on Alum Creek Drive.

NC Weather: Rain on the radar this morning, severe storms possible this afternoon.

One Of Taylor Swift's Instagram Posts Inspired A Question On The AP Government & Politics Exam.