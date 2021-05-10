© Instagram / being human





Pope: The contemplative dimension of being human gives life flavour and Clarice Lispector’s Lessons in Being Human





Clarice Lispector’s Lessons in Being Human and Pope: The contemplative dimension of being human gives life flavour





Last News:

Roughnecks SQT Pools and Info.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Revenue Guidance Increase.

CarLotz Announces Record Revenue and Retail Unit Sales in First Quarter 2021.

Spotlight: IDB's electromobility strategy and projects.

Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights issues statement on the release of POWs represented before the ECHR.

Hannibal Mejbri both sublime and ridiculous in Manchester United U23s defeat to Derby.

Department on Aging Celebrates Older Americans Month.

Wynn Resorts EPS misses by $0.38, misses on revenue.

Tre Wisner, 2023 top-ranked all-purpose back, on why Ohio State football is in the ‘top five’ of his top 10:.

Go on a hike with @black.people.outside.

Ceremony to honor law enforcement on Friday, May 14.

Marathon Digital Holdings EPS beats by $0.85, misses on revenue.