© Instagram / kris kristofferson





Sports heroes who served: Singer, songwriter, actor Kris Kristofferson is also an Army veteran and Kris Kristofferson has officially retired from music





Kris Kristofferson has officially retired from music and Sports heroes who served: Singer, songwriter, actor Kris Kristofferson is also an Army veteran





Last News:

Ritual vitamins became Insta-famous with for bright and informative ads. Now the company is moving into protein shakes.

The Best Running Shorts To Prevent Chafing, According Women Who Swear By Them.

‘We are thankful and proud’: Lancaster Co. Schools bus driver said to have ‘saved a child’s life’.

Hamas targets Jerusalem after clashes at revered mosque.

CPSC April 2021 Recalls & Peloton Investigation.

Heat is a god-tier movie you can now watch on Amazon Prime Video.

UPDATE: Fire extinguished at homeless encampment near I-85.

DAY 1: Trial of former Jackson County Deputy Zachary Wester trial.

Washington is among the best states for police officers, report finds. Here’s why.

US aluminum futures rally as freight costs continue to rise.

Tim Tebow on verge of NFL return with Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars, report says.

‘A black eye’: Horse racing world grapples with doping controversy centered on its biggest star, Bob Baffert.