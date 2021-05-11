© Instagram / sit down





Charmed Trio sit down for an Exclusive CW Spotlight and SIT DOWN WITH STEVE: Astronaut Basketball Coach Larry Gilreath Leaving Incredible Legacy





SIT DOWN WITH STEVE: Astronaut Basketball Coach Larry Gilreath Leaving Incredible Legacy and Charmed Trio sit down for an Exclusive CW Spotlight





Last News:

South Dakota Deparment of Tourism and Labor launch tourism hiring initiative.

Nearly 40% of Hoosiers 16 and over vaccinated for COVID-19.

Opponents say name change to W&L for Washington and Lee University unsatisfactory to all.

Remarks by President Biden on the Economy.

Juvenile suspect on the run after crashing stolen car, leaving 15-year-old dead.

COVID variant cases continue to rise in Kansas, led by UK strain in Sedgwick County.

SiriusPoint: Q1 Earnings Snapshot.

SGX securities turnover slips in April; secondary fund raising hits 6-mth high.

'We need to make a change': McCarthy backs Stefanik's bid to replace Cheney as GOP conference chair.

Kristaps Porzingis could return to action Wednesday against the Pelicans.

St. Joseph recognized as good place to start a small business.