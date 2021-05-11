© Instagram / the darkness





The Chemical Brothers return with new single ‘The Darkness That You Fear’ and Official US Trailer for WWII Movie 'Into The Darkness' from Denmark





The Chemical Brothers return with new single ‘The Darkness That You Fear’ and Official US Trailer for WWII Movie 'Into The Darkness' from Denmark





Last News:

Official US Trailer for WWII Movie 'Into The Darkness' from Denmark and The Chemical Brothers return with new single ‘The Darkness That You Fear’

Arizona Coyotes likely to hire the opposite of Rick Tocchet to replace Rick Tocchet.

How to win a Grand Tour time trial (and why some teams are so dominant).

Marijuana bill delayed on House floor.

Sights set on rebuilding M&M: 'It's going to take a series of small miracles'.

The Fresno Grizzlies take on the Visalia Rawhide in their home opener Tuesday.

How to win a Grand Tour time trial (and why some teams are so dominant).

Connecticut offering $280M to state's nursing homes in order to avoid strikes.

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Expected to go Tuesday.

How to win a Grand Tour time trial (and why some teams are so dominant).

FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for 12-15-year-olds.

In California: Newsom wants $600 stimulus checks for two-thirds of residents.

Family, friends search for Michael Watts missing from downtown Portland, Oregon for nearly two weeks.