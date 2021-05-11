© Instagram / the edge of seventeen





The Edge of Seventeen review – Hailee Steinfeld has a coming-out ball and 'The Edge of Seventeen' offers life lessons in the guise of humor





Last News:

Warriors pass Lakers as second-most valuable NBA franchise in Forbes' latest evaluations.

No. 15 Chatham boys lacrosse tops No. 14 Ridge with last-second D, dunks on offense.

Still a 'Vast Wasteland'? Newton Minow Reflects on the State of Television.

2-year-old shot on Mother’s Day remains stable in hospital as police search for answers.

Global Tamoxifen Citrate Market Size, Growth Factors 2021: Latest Study Focuses On Current And Future Innovations (Nova pharma Ltd, Cayman Chemical Company, Hubei Yuancheng Saichuang Technology Co. Ltd, Agvar Chemicals Inc) – KSU.

Students demand resignation of Cypress College president for failing to support professor in viral video.

CU President Mark Kennedy discussing future departure from system.

'High risk' people soon to be banned from owning firearms.

Willie Rioli to face court for alleged drug possession.

Fargo man 'truly sorry' for killing brother, NDSU student while driving drunk.

Winnebago County rental assistance program opens for second round of applications.

Pipeline likely down for week.