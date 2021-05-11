© Instagram / the equalizer 2





The Equalizer 2 review – B-movie silliness mars Denzel Washington's returning vigilante and Denzel Washington kills in 'The Equalizer 2'





The Equalizer 2 review – B-movie silliness mars Denzel Washington's returning vigilante and Denzel Washington kills in 'The Equalizer 2'





Last News:

Denzel Washington kills in 'The Equalizer 2' and The Equalizer 2 review – B-movie silliness mars Denzel Washington's returning vigilante

MVA in Elmira, intersection of Church and Walnut.

UN experts: Islamic State committed genocide against Yazidis.

Northern Ireland abortion: 'Real lives and situations' behind new drama.

An update on Zack Snyder's Justice League, plus Saturday Night Fever in Digital 4K, Almost Famous, Raya and the Last Dragon & more.

I-70 to close in both directions between Washington St. and I-270 for Mile High shift.

'Chicago Med': Natalie Continues Her Cover-up and Dean Archer Is Accused.

...on the WAY!!! Shop In-store + Online!!

Caitlyn Jenner seeks a tenuous political middle ground in new CNN interview.

Lawsuit filed on behalf of woman killed by alleged drunk driver in Charleston.

Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 4 injured on Monday night.

Scattered storms on repeat for Monday, Tuesday.