© Instagram / the force awakens





“The Force Awakens From Its Nap”: Behind-the-Scenes of the Surprise Star Wars Day Simpsons Short and ‘The Simpsons’ Meets ‘Star Wars’ in First Look at Disney Plus Short ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap’





‘The Simpsons’ Meets ‘Star Wars’ in First Look at Disney Plus Short ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap’ and «The Force Awakens From Its Nap»: Behind-the-Scenes of the Surprise Star Wars Day Simpsons Short





Last News:

Traffic Collision, No Injuries at Highway 36 and South Fork Mountain Rd.

Nancy Wilson Announces Show With the Seattle Symphony.

Asian Stocks, U.S. Futures Drop on Inflation Angst: Markets Wrap.

UAH Moves on to GSC Semifinal Elimination Game Tuesday vs. Delta State.

Petra Jakeljic & Kenny VanVorst Take Home Gold In Hammer Throw On First Day of Big South Outdoor Track & Field Championship.

Local organization helps farmers get back on track.

2 people killed in crash on Highway 81.

Robert W. Bishop Jr. keeps his seat on Dalton Select Board.

Shootings reported on 91 Freeway in Riverside.

DA Summer Stephan on judge rejecting SVP placement in Mount Helix -.

Huawei Technologies seeks reboot after losing out on 5G spectrum trials.

Kevin McCarthy tells House Republicans to 'anticipate' a vote on Cheney Wednesday.